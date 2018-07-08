Nevada County law enforcement/fire agencies to conduct active shooter drills

Beginning today Nevada County law enforcement and fire department agencies will be conducting active shooter preparedness training over the next three weeks at various locations throughout the county, according to a release.

Participating entities are the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada City Police Department, CHP, State Parks, Grass Valley Fire Department, Penn Valley Fire, Nevada County Consolidated and Cal Fire.

These scenarios may include the sound of simulated gunfire, as well as a large law enforcement presence. Door to door notifications will be made to the immediate surrounding areas prior to the scenarios taking place. A CodeRed notification will also be made the day before and the morning of the training to areas within a quarter mile of the training location.

If you do not currently receive CodeRed notifications you may enroll on the mynevadacounty.com webpage.

Source: Grass Valley Police Department