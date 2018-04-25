Nevada County jury convicts in child molestation case

A Nevada County jury on Wednesday convicted a Grass Valley man on accusations he molested a young child last summer, authorities said.

Tim Taylor, 38, is scheduled for sentencing June 15 on a count of lewd and lascivious acts. He faces a sentence of three, six or eight years in prison, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.

Authorities took Taylor into custody after the verdict. He has no bail, Wilson said.

"My thoughts are with the victim and the family at this time," Wilson said in an email. "I hope that the jury's verdict provides them with some solace and opportunity to move forward. The actions on the part of Mr. Taylor are unacceptable and we will be asking that he be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Tamara Zuromskis, Taylor's deputy public defender, couldn't be reached for comment.

Testimony began April 19 in Taylor's trial. Jurors started their deliberations Tuesday, returning Wednesday after five hours of discussion, Wilson said.

According to Wilson, authorities learned in June that Taylor touched a child much younger than 14. Police began an investigation and arrested Taylor three months later.

Initially held on $100,000 in bond, Taylor made bail shortly afterward. He remained free on bond until his Wednesday arrest, Wilson said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.