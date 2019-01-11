Nevada County judge sentences child molester to 12 years

A Nevada County judge heard pleas both from supporters and victims before sentencing a 71-year-old man to 12 years in state prison for continual sexual abuse of a young girl.

In November, a jury found Kenneth Byrnes guilty of molestation that occurred between 1997 and 2001, starting when the victim was 6 years old.

Byrnes already was on probation after pleading no contest in 2011 to continual sexual abuse of a different child from approximately 2000 to 2007. In that case, he had been sentenced to 12 years of supervised probation and no additional jail time beyond the 16 months he had spent in custody.

The new case, which involved conduct from the same time period, was filed in 2017 after the victim came forward.

During Byrnes' sentencing Friday, Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger noted that once he is committed to state prison, he likely will face an additional four years stemming from violating probation on his previous conviction.

Several family members and friends spoke in Byrnes' defense and asked the judge to grant him another term of probation.

Darlene Reid, his sister in law, called Byrnes one of the most giving people she knows.

"He spends his time serving others," Reid said. "He's proven himself to be a safe citizen."

"I never saw him do anything unethical," said. John Wilkins. "I see no advantage to locking him up."

But his two victims urged Heidelberger to sentence him to the maximum possible.

"I remember being very scared of people and feeling like I couldn't trust anyone," said one of the victims, adding she remains cautious of others to this day.

Both victims told the court they want to keep Byrnes from ever harming another child, calling his molestation "heinous and despicable."

Byrnes' public defender, Tamara Zuromskis, asked Heidelberger to consider his age and poor health as mitigating factors.

"Any sentence could be a life sentence," she said.

But Deputy District Attorney Traci Mason argued that his lack of remorse was an aggravating factor, adding, "He doesn't have a fundamental understanding of what he did wrong."

Heidelberger said she did not dispute Byrnes' good works, but added, "His victims lived a completely different reality."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.