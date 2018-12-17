Nevada County judge rules against release for terminally ill inmate

Daniel Devencenzi, a terminally ill inmate seeking release from the Nevada County Jail, will remain incarcerated for now, a judge ruled Monday.

Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson ruled Devencenzi, 33, would stay jailed after speaking privately with the man's attorney and the prosecutor in the case. Noting the discussion involved private medical information, Anderson said his ruling was pending any additional details.

Defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represents Devencenzi, has indicated his client's release is time sensitive.

"I hope this could get resolved pretty quick," he said.

Devencenzi in April pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the July 2014 shooting death of Isaac Zafft at a Penn Valley marijuana grow. The plea deal called for an 11-year sentence.

However, prosecutors have said a recent change in the law means Devencenzi could receive a reduced sentence and be released.

Recommended Stories For You

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said the plea deal with Devencenzi included his testimony against Finley Fultz, who still faces a murder charge in Zafft's death.

Devencenzi must again be questioned by attorneys after an October mistrial in Fultz's case, Walsh said.

"That's all contingent on a new plea agreement being reached and the judge applying it," Walsh said of a reduced sentence for Devencenzi.

Fultz

Fultz, 29, has asked Anderson to dismiss the case against him. The judge on Monday said he'd rule on that motion this week.

Defense attorney Greg Klein, who represents Fultz, accused Walsh's office of losing or destroying evidence in the case.

"They're not supposed to cheat," Klein said. "They're not supposed to lie."

Klein argued the only evidence against Fultz comes from 34-year-old Nathan Philbrook, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted second-degree robbery, Devencenzi, and Philbrook's ex-wife, who received immunity.

"This has been a sloppy prosecution," Klein said.

Walsh said that authorities have made errors in the case, but argued no evidence shows someone intentionally destroyed evidence.

"I have not lied about anything in this case," Walsh said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.