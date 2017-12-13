Nevada County judge raises bail for home invasion suspects
December 13, 2017
A Nevada County judge on Wednesday doubled the bonds to $500,000 for three men accused of a Grizzly Trail home invasion.
Michael Diaz, 46; Steve Ray Rhodes, 28; and Shawn Turnage, 24, all of Texas, each face charges of kidnapping to commit another crime, home invasion robbery and first-degree residential burglary. Appearing Wednesday for the first time before a judge, the men are now scheduled to enter a formal plea on Jan. 4.
A legal clock begins once those pleas, expected to be "not guilty," are entered. Preliminary hearings must occur within two months, unless defendants waive that requirement.
Superior Court Judge Linda Sloven appointed attorneys for the three men, who were shackled and connected by a cable. The Public Defender's Office will represent Diaz. Defense attorneys David Alkire and Stephen Munkelt will represent Rhodes and Turnage, respectively, if their availability allows, the judge said.
The men's charges stem from what authorities call a Monday morning home invasion at a rural Grizzly Trail home.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the men stole thousands of dollars in cash and several pounds of suspected marijuana after their vehicle ran out of gas. They bound the victim's hands before fleeing.
A manhunt followed, leading to the suspects' capture by noon Monday, authorities said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
