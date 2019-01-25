Nevada County judge postpones sentencing T-Mobile robber

An 18-year-old Sacramento man who pleaded no contest to the robbery of a Grass Valley T-Mobile store could be facing a maximum of five years and eight months in prison.

But a Nevada County judge, citing his youth and recent research that shows the inefficacy of incarceration for youthful offenders, postponed his sentencing in favor of a diagnosis and treatment evaluation.

Darren Henderson, 18, along with Damiya Jones, 18, and a 16-year-old, was arrested Oct. 4 after reportedly robbing the Nevada City Highway store. The three masked suspects entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint before taking between 15 to 20 electronic devices and fleeing. They were detained after an officer spotted their vehicle and a brief police chase ended when the vehicle went out of control, hit an embankment and overturned.

Police have accused two other men in the Oct. 4 robbery, but prosecutors have yet to file charges against them pending further investigation.

Jones has pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery and recklessly evading a peace officer, and is set to be sentenced on March 1. She faces a potential maximum sentence of six years in state prison, but her attorney intends to argue she be placed on probation.

Henderson had pleaded no contest to robbery and evading a police officer, and his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Micah Pierce, said at the time he would ask for probation.

On Friday, Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger noted the probation department was recommending against probation and for the maximum sentence, citing Henderson's high risk of re-offending.

Henderson was driving the getaway car at high speed for two miles, on the wrong side of the road and into oncoming traffic before crashing, she said. He reportedly was on juvenile wardship out of Sacramento County for attempted first-degree burglary, and had another felony involving a gun dating back to October 2017.

"I was somewhat concerned by the (probation department) report," Heidelberger said, after noting a risk assessment was not attached to the report. "It didn't give me a very good window into this young man."

Heidelberger said Henderson was barely 18 at the time of the robbery and cited recent research into brain activity in juveniles and the changes seen within just a few years.

"There can be many negative influences in prison that are detrimental to youthful offenders," she said, adding that such a sentence for an 18-year-old requires serious consideration.

Heidelberger ordered an evaluation to include sentencing recommendations from the state department of corrections, to be performed within 90 days. Henderson is set to return to court on April 26.

