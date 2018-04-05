Nevada County judge postpones robbery, kidnapping case of Layla Callahan, David Munoz

The Nevada County judge overseeing the robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment case of Layla Callahan and David Munoz postponed the case on Thursday until Aug. 7.

Initially set for April 17, the case was pushed back after defense attorney Zenia Gilg, who represents Callahan, asked for more time to prepare. Additionally, hearings must occur on a handful of motions defense attorneys have made before the case can reach trial.

Attorneys also on Thursday set a hearing for April 30, when they'll determine future dates to discuss the defense attorney motions.

Pivoting to whether Callahan, 23, and Munoz, 26, should face a robbery charge, Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger ruled the accusation will stay. It's the second time the judge has ruled the robbery accusation, dismissed by another judge after the pair's preliminary hearing but added again by prosecutors, would stick.

Authorities claim Callahan and Munoz in February 2017 held a former boyfriend of Callahan's at a home over a drug debt. At some point he was released and went to police.

Callahan made bond in February. Munoz remained in jail Thursday without bond.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.