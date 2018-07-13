Nevada County judge postpones kidnap, robbery trial

The trial of Layla Callahan and David Munoz, accused of robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment over a drug debt, has been postponed until early September.

The trial already had been postponed in April and was set to start Aug. 7, but during a hearing Friday in Nevada County Superior Court Callahan's attorney, Zenia Gilg, requested another continuance.

A discussion of the proposed delay took place in judge's chambers, at the request of Munoz's attorney, Greg Klein.

Judge Candace Heidelberger granted the motion to continue, adding that she already has three trials scheduled during the first three weeks of August for which there were no time waivers.

A new trial date was scheduled for Sept. 4, with the trial estimated to last two to three weeks.

The charges against Callahan, 23, and Munoz, 26, date back to February 2017, when they allegedly held a former boyfriend of Callahan's at a home over a drug debt. At some point, the man was released and went to police.

Recommended Stories For You

Initial charges of robbery and torture against both suspects were dropped after a preliminary hearing into the evidence against them. The robbery charge was reinstated in February, although a request to add an allegation of great bodily injury was denied by Heidelberger.

Callahan previously refused to accept a plea agreement that would have netted her six years and eight months. The offer was contingent on both Munoz and Callahan taking the deal.

Callahan made bond in February while Munoz remains in custody.

Several motions filed by the defense attorneys remain to be resolved, including motions to reveal the identities of two confidential reliable informants and a motion to sever the trials for the two defendants.

Munoz and Callahan will be back in court for a pre-trial conference Aug. 6, with a trial readiness conference scheduled for Aug. 24.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.