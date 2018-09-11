Nevada County judge orders shooting suspect held on $150K in bond

Joshua Crook, accused in the weekend shooting death of Jacob Halleib, now faces an additional charge of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, Nevada County court records show.

Crook, 26, appeared Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court. Judge Linda Sloven ordered him held on $150,000 bond for discharging a firearm with gross negligence, the assault charge and a special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

Held Tuesday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail, Crook is scheduled to return to court Sept. 20.

"At the moment, we're looking at all the charges," Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said of possibly adding more accusations.

If convicted, Crook — who hasn't yet entered a formal plea to his accusations — faces over 10 years in prison.

According to authorities, Crook on Saturday unintentionally shot Halleib, 25, while in the 15000 block of Niels Meade Drive in Grass Valley. Crook attempted CPR on Halleib, who was taken to a Roseville hospital. Doctors pronounced Halleib dead Sunday morning.

Sgt. Robert Jakobs said sheriff's detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene. Three people, including Crook and Halleib, were at the scene at the time.

Authorities recovered a Glock semi-automatic pistol, which Jakobs said is likely the gun used in the shooting.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.