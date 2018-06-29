Nevada County judge issues sentence in child molestation case

Tim Taylor, convicted of molesting a young girl, never took responsibility for his actions — one reason he should receive a heavy prison sentence, a prosecutor argued Friday.

Taylor, 38, was convicted in April by a Nevada County jury of lewd and lascivious acts. Scheduled Friday for sentencing, Taylor faced a range of punishment from probation to eight years in prison.

Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger opted for a six-year prison sentence, granting the request of neither prosecutor nor defense attorney.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson argued that Taylor should serve eight years. His failure to admit to the crime, as well as the victim's age, warranted the highest punishment for the offense.

"She was especially vulnerable," Wilson told the judge. "In addition, he showed no remorse."

Tamara Zuromskis, Taylor's deputy public defender, said a psychologist determined her client had a low risk for re-offending. Saying that a jury found him guilty and that punishment should be imposed, Zuromskis argued that jurors don't always reach the correct decision. She advocated for probation.

Recommended Stories For You

"If he didn't do it, why should he take responsibility for something he didn't do?" she asked.

Authorities in June 2016 learned about the accusations against Taylor. They arrested him in September. Taylor made bond and remained free until his April conviction.

Heidelberger said that Taylor was ineligible for probation. She cited danger the victim could face and what she said was Taylor's belief the criminal case against him was an attempt by authorities to take his guns.

Taylor's felony conviction means he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Wilson then tried to dismiss two pending misdemeanor charges against Taylor. However, Zuromskis said her client has a pending motion in one of those cases. Taylor wants some items taken from him by authorities, which aren't firearms, returned to him. He opposed the dismissal of the misdemeanor cases.

The judge then declined to dismiss them, setting a hearing for July 9 on those cases.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.