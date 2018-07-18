Nevada County judge hears testimony that codefendants had sex after slaying

Christopher Bancroft and Schennal Gomez, both charged with murder in connection with the death of Donald Ormsby, had sex outside a fire station moments after the slaying, a detective testified Wednesday.

Sheriff's Detective Rhiannon King said Gomez, 40, told her she was with Bancroft, 28, and Ormsby, 51, during a burglary on June 17, 2016. Gomez stood in a shed, riffling through shelves in the structure off Countrywood Lane. She heard an argument between the two men, who were outside, suddenly stop. Moments later Bancroft appeared, hurrying her to leave.

Gomez revealed more details during later interviews, the detective testified in Nevada County Superior Court.

"She actually saw (Bancroft) holding the pointed edge of the shovel and slashing it at Mr. Ormsby's head several times," King testified.

Bancroft and Gomez then left in Ormsby's car. They went to the fire station on Coyote Street in Nevada City, parked and had sex until interrupted by a firefighter, she added.

"She said she didn't want to tell him 'No' because she was scared for her life," King said.

Several minutes later Bancroft interrupted the court proceeding to dispute King's testimony.

"I can't let this slide," he said. "I did not have sex with her."

Judge Linda Sloven admonished Bancroft, the second time in two days, and he quieted.

King's testimony came on the second day of a preliminary hearing for Bancroft and Gomez. On Tuesday Sloven heard that Bancroft met a friend in Ormsby's car the day after the slaying. They drove to the Roseville area to shop, and Bancroft tried unsuccessfully to use Ormsby's bank card.

Ormsby's body was discovered days later. Authorities called Bancroft in 2016 a person of interest. They charged Bancroft and Gomez in May with murder.

Prosecutors in preliminary hearings attempt to prove probable cause in a case — that enough evidence exists for a judge to advance defendants toward trial.

The judge made no decision Wednesday in the preliminary hearing. She'll issue her ruling Aug. 10.

Bancroft and Gomez remained Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail without bond.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.