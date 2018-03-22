Nevada County judge considers bond in kidnapping case

A Penn Valley man accused in a 2017 kidnapping case that prosecutors say left a man with permanent eye damage remained in jail Thursday after asking for a bond reduction.

John Ronald Shear, 23, faces charges of assault on a person by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and trespassing. Arrested last week and held on a $200,000 bond, Shear appeared Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court asking to be released on his own recognizance.

Visiting Judge John Darlington made no decision on Shear's bond, saying he'd consider the request.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh alleged Shear was part of a July kidnapping.

"The victim was threatened to have his throat slit," Grubaugh added.

According to Grubaugh, the victim tried to escape from a vehicle traveling around 80 mph. He was pulled back inside and partially disrobed before he received the eye injury.

Shear is one of two men facing charges in connection with the kidnapping. Joel Fike, 31, is charged with kidnapping, robbery and making criminal threats, court records state.

A judge on Thursday held a preliminary hearing for Fike, finding probable cause on all charges to advance his case toward trial, Grubaugh said.

Authorities arrested Fike in September. He remained held Thursday on $207,500 in bond, reports state.

