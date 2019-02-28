Nevada County judge considering lower bond in robbery, burglary case

Another man accused of breaking into a Grass Valley home and fleeing with pounds of marijuana wants a lower bond.

Christopher Mapp, 30, of Antelope, remained held Thursday on $500,000 in bond on accusations he and three other men broke into a Pleasant Street home on Nov. 27 after arranging to buy marijuana.

Mapp wants his bond reduced to $100,000, now that family has raised the funds.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Linda Sloven, who heard Mapp's request, made no decision Thursday, saying she'll decide in one to two weeks.

Mapp is the second man accused of the robbery, burglary and assault who's requested a lower bond this past month. Lorne Scott, 31, of New York City, asked for a bond of $100,000 or $150,000 weeks ago. A judge denied his request.

Defense attorney Jennifer Walters, who represents Mapp, argued her client has no criminal record. He lives with his fiancee and has a job waiting for him if released.

"This is an amount that I believe would secure an appearance," Walters said of the $100,000 bond request.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said Mapp's circumstances haven't changed — a requirement for the judge to reduce his bond.

According to Grubaugh, Mapp's charges remain unchanged. His danger to society if released on bond hasn't changed. The only difference in his case is that family has raised $100,000.

That change isn't enough to trigger a lower bond, the prosecutor added.

Authorities have accused Mapp, Scott, Giovannie Morrison, 37, of Roseville; and Alton Edmondson, 38, of Grayson, Georgia, of first-degree residential robbery, first-degree residential burglary and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Mapp and Scott each face three allegations of personal use of a firearm, records state.

Officers arrested the four men shortly after they fled the Pleasant Street home, finding them with suspected marijuana and guns, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.