Nevada County judge advances child molestation case toward trial

A Nevada County judge on Tuesday found enough evidence against Louis Ray Woodward to advance his child sex case to the next legal stage, authorities said.

Woodward, 53, faces three counts of lewd and lascivious acts, and one count each of sexual intercourse with a child 10 or younger and continuous sexual abuse, Superior Court records state.

Arrested in October, Woodward appeared Tuesday in court for his preliminary hearing. Judge Robert Tice-Raskin after the hearing found enough evidence to advance Woodward toward trial, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.

Woodward, who remained jailed Tuesday, is next scheduled for court on Aug. 13, Wilson said.

According to the prosecutor, two victims are involved in the case. Woodward knows the family of both.

One victim told someone about the allegations that occurred between 2012 and 2014. That disclosure led authorities to began investigating a second victim's allegations from 2001, Wilson said.

