Nevada County hosts safety talks for National Safety Month

June is National Safety Month and the theme is "No 1 Gets Hurt." Join the Nevada County Safety Committee for presentations on wildfire preparedness, wellness and tobacco prevention, fall prevention, and summer water safety scheduled each Monday in June from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Each presentation will take place in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Eric Rood Center and will focus on how you can keep yourself and your family safe.

On Monday, June 4, Matt Furtado, Deputy Fire Marshal for Nevada County and Fire Captain for Cal Fire, will share what you need to do to prepare for a wildfire. Furtado has been involved with local fire departments since 1988 and has focused on fire prevention since 2006. His presentation includes information that might save you or your neighbor's life and make the difference between your home being spared, or not, in a wildfire event. Informational handouts on the Fire Season Guide and registering for CodeRed emergency alerts will be available.

On Monday, June 11, Shannon Glaz, Health Education Coordinator for Nevada County, and Jamie Sweet, PHN,MSN/Health Educator, will provide an overview of the Nevada County Tobacco Prevention Program. Their presentation will include updates on tobacco resources in the community, public policy on tobacco use, new forms of tobacco products, and coalition work.

On Monday, June 18, Diane Miessler, Senior Outreach Nurse for Nevada County Adult Services, and Karen Marinovich, Coordinator of the Falls Prevention Coalition of Nevada County, will share ways to create a safe environment and to prevent falls. Nevada County Senior Outreach Program services include free home safety checks and personalized falls prevention teaching.

On Monday, June 25, Tim Highsmith, Nevada County Sheriff's Office primary boating officer from 2014 to 2017, will present information about boating and Yuba River safety. Stop by to find out what to do to keep yourself, friends, and family safe on the water this summer.

Information on each week's topic will be available in the lobby at the Rood Center for the entire week.

Source: Nevada County CEO Rick Haffey