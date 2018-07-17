Nevada County honors top employees

Top honors were awarded Tuesday morning to a handful of the County of Nevada's most innovative, helpful, productive, efficient, inspirational and collaborative employees of the 2017 year.

Multiple rounds of applause sounded loudly from the standing-room-only crowd filling the board of supervisors chambers at the Rood Government Center while awards such as Supervisor of the Year, Multiplier Employee of the Year, Innovative Employee of the Year, Above and Beyond Employee of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Collaborative Employee or Team of the Year, and Employee of the Year were handed out.

The Atmospheric River Storm Response Team, made up of 15 employees from Nevada County's Public Works-Sanitation division, received high fives from fellow county employees as they entered the supervisors chambers after being named the 2017 winner of the Collaborative Team of the Year.

Kristen Plante, who was nominated for Multiplier Employee and Supervisor of the Year, happily accepted the honor of Supervisor of the Year.

Multiplier Employee of the Year, described as an employee who demonstrates a leadership style that amplifies and brings out the best thinking and capabilities of those around them, went to Jeff Thorsby.

Innovative Employee of the Year, someone who implements new ideas or technology, was awarded to Joshua Pack. County employee Kevin Gunning beat out 13 other nominees to win the Above and Beyond Employee of the Year.

Rookie of the Year, described as an employee in their first or second year who makes their work environment more productive or efficient, went to Taylor Wolfe.

Employee of the Year went to longtime Nevada County employee Georgeana Pilcher.

Other nominees for the Employee of the Year award included Angie Coffey, Karen Heggarty, Jo Paden, Micah Pierce, Tim Walz and Jeremy Vance.