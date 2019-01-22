Nevada County honors 93 employees for reaching work milestones

Nevada County leaders had only kind words Tuesday for three employees who reached a 30-year milestone with the local government.

Kathleen Anderson, Grant Eisen and Linda Sager each received recognition at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting. Ninety-three employees with a combined 915 years of service were honored, though only three had reached the 30-year mark.

The county honors its workers every five years of employment.

Sean Powers, director of the county's Community Development Agency, said Eisen — who works in environmental health — knows more than anyone in that department.

"In short, I'm what's left of Grant Eisen," Eisen joked.

Sager has extensive experience with property taxes in the Auditor-Controller's Office, said Marcia Salter, who runs that office.

"She is so knowledgeable in that area," Salter added.

Sheriff Shannan Moon praised Anderson, who's worked in several areas of the Sheriff's Office.

"You definitely made us look good," Supervisor Ed Scofield said of all employees.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.