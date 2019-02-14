Nevada County home invasion trial begins

Michael Diaz's cousin looked quickly at his relative Thursday morning as he began testifying in the home invasion trial.

Micah Diaz Berry cried briefly when asked to identify the 48-year-old Diaz, who faces robbery and burglary charges. Diaz teared up as well and wiped his eyes.

"We grew up in a very close family," Berry testified in Nevada County Superior Court. "I've known him my whole life."

Prosecutors claim Diaz and two other men on Dec. 11, 2017, broke into Berry's Grizzly Trail home. They tied up a tenant and tried to break into a safe before taking other items and loading it into their vehicle. The tenant escaped and authorities captured all three men that day.

Berry wasn't at his home at the time, he said.

Convicted around 30 years ago in Colorado of second-degree murder and kidnapping, Diaz could face a harsher sentence if convicted of the home invasion, prosecutors have said.

Recommended Stories For You

Jurors heard Thursday from Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer, who delivered her opening statement on the first day of trial. Deputy Public Defender Micah Pierce, who represents Diaz, opted against speaking to jurors that morning.

Ayer told jurors that Diaz and two other men drove from Texas to the Grizzly Lane home. Diaz knew his cousin had a safe inside the home because he'd lived there for a few months that year.

Two of the men spoke twice with a tenant living in the house before all three entered the log cabin, tied up the tenant and found the safe, Ayer said.

"They drove all the way out Greenhorn (Road) and down about a mile-and-a-half dirt road," Ayer said during her opening statement.

Attempts to open the safe proved unsuccessful. The men grew nervous and started taking items from the home, using the tenant to help them carry possessions to their vehicle that was out of gas, stuck or both, Ayer said.

"Bags of clothing," she added. "Cash. Bags of marijuana. Televisions."

At some point the tenant saw a chance to escape. He ran, his hands now tied in front of him, and reached a neighbor's home. They called authorities, waiting 20 to 30 minutes until officers reached the remote area, the prosecutor said.

"That same morning all three men were caught," Ayer said.

Authorities have identified the other two men as Steve Ray Rhodes and Shawn Turnage. Reports state both accepted plea deals last year and were sentenced to six years in prison.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.