Nevada County hit Thursday with Comcast outage

2nd outage hits county in a week

A fiber cut accidentally Thursday morning by a construction crew affected Comcast service in Nevada County, as well as Sacramento and Davis, officials said.

Comcast officials provided no details about how many Nevada County customers lost service because of the cut fiber. Tens of thousands of customers faced outages in Sacramento and Davis, said Jenny Gendron, Comcast senior manager, external communications, in an email.

The cut occurred in the Sacramento area, though it affected a link to Nevada County. All local customers had their service restored by 3 p.m., Gendron said.

Thursday's outage was the second time this week a fiber had been cut accidentally.

­— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy