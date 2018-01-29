Nevada County high school robotics team wins design award

ACME Robotics, comprised of team members from grades 8-12 from various schools in the Nevada City and Grass Valley area, competed in its third qualifying tournament of the 2017-2018 season in Roseville on Saturday.

The team modified the robot after its last tournament and won the entire tournament competition this time around. The robot challenge this season involves picking up and stacking 6-inch foam cubes into a pattern. The team must score as many points as possible with its robot during a two-and-a-half minute match.

ACME was undefeated in match play at the Roseville tournament and together with its alliance partner, scored 488 points — the fourth highest match score worldwide this season.

At the Santa Clara tournament two weeks ago, ACME qualified for the NorCal Championships by winning the Inspire award, but the robot suffered technical issues and didn't perform to expectations. During the two weeks between tournaments, the hardware and software teams worked to get all the defects out of the design and the code.

As a result, the ACME robot performed flawlessly at the Roseville tournament. The judges also rewarded ACME with a Design Award for the best robot design.

Now that the team has a proven robot, the next step is to improve their driving and game strategy in preparation for the NorCal Championships Feb. 24-25. At the championships, ACME will compete against the top 32 teams from Northern California for a berth at the Western Regionals in Tacoma in March.

This is ACME Robotics' fourth season competing in First Tech Challenge, and last season the team advanced to the Western Regionals. Teams can earn a berth to the next level of competition through several methods, including being a part of the winning robot alliance at a tournament or by winning one of the judged awards.

ACME Robotics operates privately and is independent of any school financially; the team shares its workspace with the high school Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math club. The team competes through an international nonprofit, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, which administers robotics programs for children from K-12. Follow ACME's season online on Facebook at ACME Robotics Inc or at goacmerobotics.com.

Source: ACME Robotics club