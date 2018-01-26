Nevada County high school forum set for Tuesday

Nevada County community radio station KVMR is hosting a free town hall on high school choice this Tuesday.

The conversation on Nevada County's many and varied high school options will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. This public affairs and educational program will also be broadcast live on 89.5 FM, KVMR Community Radio.

This forum offers an opportunity for high school administrative representatives to educate and edify parents and students of the many options available to teens and young adults in Nevada County.

Over the past 20 years, the high school choices in Nevada County have grown and expanded greatly, said organizer Melissa Seibold in a press release. Parents of prospective students can learn about each school, their enrollment requirements, student body demographics, teaching philosophies and emphases, extra-curricular, sports, arts and after-school programs and more.

Representatives from both the Nevada Joint Union High School District and the Nevada County Charter Cooperative will present information for Bear River High School, Nevada Union High School, North Point Academy, NU Tech High School, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL), William & Marian Ghidotti High School, Bitney Prep High School, Forest Charter High School and Vantage Point Charter.

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay and Louise Johnson, superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District, will also participate.

The first hour of the forum will be school introductions, followed by a question and answer period and topical discussions, Seibold said.

Seibold added that she wanted to focus on local high schools because the offerings in Nevada County keep growing and changing.

"I'm hoping we can do this every year ­— or every other year," she said.