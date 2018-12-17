Nevada County Healing Through Grief group offers 14-week program

The next Nevada County Healing Through Grief Support group will be open to newcomers from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, and Jan. 17 at the FREED office, 435 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate. For information go to http://www.lossandgrief.org.

This is a 14-week program held twice annually. The first two meetings are open to all newcomers. The group then closes and is only open to those willing to participate for the next 12 weeks. This is not a therapy group. It is a structured program with weekly assignments designed to guide and support through the grieving process and beyond loss.

There is no charge for this group and no pre-registration is required. Attending the first meeting at 6 p.m. is required to join.