Nevada County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Debbie Arakel Sheppard to step away

After a decade, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Debbie Arakel Sheppard prepares to hand over the reins in April 2018.

"With a mix of sadness and appreciation, the Nevada County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors announces Executive Director, Debbie Arakel Sheppard's decision to leave Nevada County Habitat for Humanity," said Terry Lowell, president of the board of directors.

Since October 2007, Debbie has served as the nonprofit's executive director and played a critical role in the development and growth of the Nevada County Habitat for Humanity affiliate. Sheppard shared her plans with the Habitat board, staff, volunteers, and homeowners in October 2017, and more recently announced to Habitat's wider group of donors, supporters and community members.

"While we will miss her and her thoughtful, capable leadership, we wish her much happiness and success when she leaves us after April 15, 2018 to explore her next endeavor," Lowell said.

The board of directors is grateful for 10-plus years of dedicated service and many significant accomplishments, including:

n developing the 16 home, energy efficient Heritage Oaks neighborhood,

n increasing Habitat homeowners, homes and its mortgage portfolio from 14 to 31,

n overseeing the ReStore's expansion as a major source of revenue and resource for the community,

n growing the construction, homeownership and mortgage management programs,

n diversifying income, community partnerships and volunteer base,

n achieving the financial and operational sustainability to increase local homeownership year after year.

Habitat for Humanity is on track to complete their Heritage Oaks, 16-home neighborhood over the next 18 months and land has already been acquired for their next affordable home neighborhood.

"With a solid foundation, sustainable income and operations, along with more homes and land in the pipeline, Debbie leaves our organization well positioned for a new executive director to take our organization even further," said Lowell.

By Jan. 15, the board will launch a formal selection process to identify the next executive director.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve this organization and achieve our mission together," Sheppard said. "I've been privileged to work with the most amazing group of extraordinary and selfless volunteers, talented and dedicated staff, brilliant and passionate board members, and truly remarkable, self-determined homeowners. I've built relationships I know I will cherish forever.

"My heart and my passion will always be with Habitat for Humanity, and I know with the strength of our staff, board and volunteers, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity will continue to increase its capacity to meet the growing need for affordable homeownership in Nevada County."

For more information, go to http://www.nchabitat.org.

Source: Nevada County Habitat for Humanity