Nevada County Habitat for Humanity asks for help via tax returns

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is asking California tax filers to build homes and hope through their state tax returns this tax season to help local residents in need of a decent place to live, according to a release.

With as a little as $1, California tax filers have the opportunity to make a tax-deductible donation to the Habitat for Humanity Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund on their 2017 California tax return by April 17.

Donations generated through this fund make homeownership a reality for the many California children, families and veterans who are caught in the housing crisis and unable to afford a safe, stable home.

"We see the strength and empowerment that comes when homeowners and their children have a safe place to go home to each day, and this builds up entire communities," said Executive Director Debbie Arakel in the release. "Along with the sweat equity that is vital to each home we build in Nevada County, we are grateful for every California tax filer who shares a portion of their tax return and helps us build homes this tax season."

The Habitat for Humanity Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund is line 437 on the California Resident Income Tax Return Form 540. Detailed steps on how to contribute — whether you file taxes on your own or receive assistance from a tax preparer — as well a donation reminder form can be found at: http://www.habitatca.org/taxfund.

The Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund has generated more than $360,000. Contributions received from California tax filers in Nevada County are distributed to our local affiliate.

Locally, families supported through Habitat for Humanity California homeownership report significant improvements in their children's academic lives and financial stability at home, and as the affordable housing crisis worsens, this stability is becoming out of reach for more and more of our residents.

Every year, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity builds homes alongside families, like a recent home with a single mother and her two children. She has struggled with living in an unhealthy rental which has caused health problems for her and her son.

She and her family need an affordable home where she can create a stable and safe environment for her family. Now, with a steady job as an academic administrator in Nevada City, she was chosen to be a future Habitat homeowner and works hard on her home with Nevada County Habitat for Humanity staff and volunteers, which is scheduled to be completed in spring 2018.

Source: Nevada County Habitat for Humanity