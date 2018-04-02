Nevada County Habitat for Humanity Announces new executive director

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity's board of directors is excited to announce Lorraine Larson as their new executive director.

After 10 years, current Executive Director Debbie Arakel Sheppard announced her plan to step down on April 15.

The Board of Directors formed an ad hoc committee in January to search and select a new executive director. Lorraine Larson, the current associate director, was selected and accepted the position of executive director. Lorraine began the role on Saturday, overlapping for a short period with Sheppard.

"We are pleased to have selected a candidate with the skills and experience necessary to lead our organization into a bright future, and also one who is intimately familiar with our Habitat, our operations, personnel, volunteers and supporters," a release stated.

For more information, go to http://www.nchabitat.org

Source: Nevada County Habitat for Humanity