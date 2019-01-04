Nevada County Habitat for Humanity accepting applications

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is holding two application informational meetings in January and all interested applicants are welcome, according to a release.

The meetings will teach about the program, eligibility and whether Habitat homeownership is right for you. Both sessions are the same.

To reserve and confirm attendance, contact Ellen Glass at 530-274-1951. Free childcare will be available during the meetings.

The meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 or 1 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall, 236 S. Church Street, Grass Valley.

Habitat homes are affordable because they are built by volunteers working in partnership with the future home owner. Homes are sold to the homeowner family at no profit with zero percent interest mortgage.

Basic qualifications:

Demonstrated need for adequate, affordable and stable housing.

Willingness to partner with Habitat, including putting in "sweat equity" hours.

Current income and ability to pay for a Habitat home (see income eligibility chart on our website).

For more information about eligibility criteria, go to http://www.nchabitat.org and click on the homebuyer program tab near the top of the page.

Source: Nevada County Habitat for Humanity