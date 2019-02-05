Nevada County, Grass Valley firefighters pull motorist to safety
February 5, 2019
Nevada County, Grass Valley firefighters pull motorist to safety
First-responders rescued a motorist Monday after finding a vehicle about 100 feet down an embankment near Auburn and Pingree roads, authorities said.
Grass Valley and Nevada County Consolidated firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a vehicle wreck with injuries. Firefighters found the vehicle over the roadside in some blackberries and realized they needed to use a rope rescue system to reach the motorist, a release states.
First-responders then brought the man to the road with the rope system. Paramedics took him to a local trauma center.
— The Union staff
Trending In: Local News
- Snow expected through Tuesday at lower elevations of Nevada County
- Murder or self-defense? Testimony details scene of Kinseth shooting
- Snow causes road closures, accidents throughout Nevada County
- Former Nevada County resident ‘Cappy’ Gordon killed in Montana
- Attempted murder suspect caught after car chase, foot pursuit through Rough and Ready
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.