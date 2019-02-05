Nevada County, Grass Valley firefighters pull motorist to safety

First-responders rescued a motorist Monday after finding a vehicle about 100 feet down an embankment near Auburn and Pingree roads, authorities said.

Grass Valley and Nevada County Consolidated firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a vehicle wreck with injuries. Firefighters found the vehicle over the roadside in some blackberries and realized they needed to use a rope rescue system to reach the motorist, a release states.

First-responders then brought the man to the road with the rope system. Paramedics took him to a local trauma center.

