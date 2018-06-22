Nevada County Grand Jury to receive certificate of appreciation Tuesday
June 22, 2018
The 2017-2018 Nevada County Grand Jury will receive their Certificate of Appreciation at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Department 6 courtroom of Nevada County Superior Court.
In addition to that presentation, the 2018-2019 Grand Jury elect will be recognized and take their oath of office.
A reception will follow.
The civil grand jury is an integral part of the community government and a keystone of our democracy.
Source: Nevada County Grand Jury
Trending In: Local News
- Confederate flag not welcome in North San Juan’s Cherry Fest parade
- STDs on the rise in California and in Nevada County
- Nevada County, NID, Lake Wildwood Association sued over E. coli
- Attorney alleges juror misconduct in suit against Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
- Nevada County police blotter: Large grow reported on Forest Service land
Trending Sitewide
- Confederate flag not welcome in North San Juan’s Cherry Fest parade
- Elections 2018: Erin Minett ekes out win Nevada City Council race
- STDs on the rise in California and in Nevada County
- Nevada County, NID, Lake Wildwood Association sued over E. coli
- Attorney alleges juror misconduct in suit against Nevada County Sheriff’s Office