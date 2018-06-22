Nevada County Grand Jury to receive certificate of appreciation Tuesday

The 2017-2018 Nevada County Grand Jury will receive their Certificate of Appreciation at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Department 6 courtroom of Nevada County Superior Court.

In addition to that presentation, the 2018-2019 Grand Jury elect will be recognized and take their oath of office.

A reception will follow.

The civil grand jury is an integral part of the community government and a keystone of our democracy.

Source: Nevada County Grand Jury