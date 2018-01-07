Nevada County forecast calls for rain today, Tuesday; snow for Donner Pass area

Rain is forecast today and Tuesday for Grass Valley, with 4 to 6 inches of snow expected for higher elevations, the National Weather Service said.

The low-pressure system that's bringing 3 to 4 inches of rain should be gone by Wednesday night. No further precipitation is expected through Saturday, said meteorologist Cory Mueller.

"It could be heavy at times," Mueller said of the showers.

Highs are expected to reach 51 today and dip to 45 tonight. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast.

Donner Pass is expected to get its snow tonight and early Tuesday, Mueller said.

More heavy rain — another 1 to 2 inches — is expected Tuesday, when highs will again reach 51. Lows will drop to 38 that night, when rain chances will be only 30 percent.

Recommended Stories For You

There's a 20 percent chance of showers Wednesday with highs around 52. The chance of rain disappears that night, when lows will bottom out around 39.

The rest of week should be free of rain with temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s, the weather service said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.