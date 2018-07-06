Nevada County firefighters squash structure fire
July 6, 2018
Nevada County Consolidated firefighters contained a structure fire early this morning located on Deloris Drive in Grass Valley.
Units were called out to the scene around 2:30 a.m. today and reported a structure that was 50 percent involved. Nevada County fire engines quickly contained the blaze to the structure's garage and attic.
The fire was squashed by 3 a.m., though crews remained on scene to mop up hot spots and assist owners of the structure until 4 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation.
