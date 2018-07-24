Nevada County firefighters headed to Carr Fire

Nevada County firefighters are headed to Shasta County to help fight the Carr Fire, which burned 3,126 acres and was 15 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters manning engines 2354, 2356, 2364, 2352, and 2374 were called in just after noon, to form a strike team and provide immediate assistance on the Carr Fire burning off of Highway 299 near Whiskeytown.

The fire was first reported at 1:16 p.m. Monday. The cause of the fire was determined to be a mechanical failure of a vehicle.

Portions of Highway 299 have been closed and evacuation orders are in effect for French Gulch and other nearby communities.

— Elias Funez