Nevada County ‘Fill the Pack’ fundraiser beats goal

Nevada County search-and-rescue volunteers raised over $28,000 during Saturday's Fill the Pack fundraiser, beating their goal by some $3,000.

The volunteer group can now purchase a utility terrain vehicle along with a trailer, as well as pay for training and certification required for its 120 members, said Mike Sullivan, search-and-rescue's coordinator.

"We were hoping for $25,000," Sullivan said of the fundraising goal. "The community really stepped up."

The utility vehicle enables volunteers to travel through rough terrain, rescue people and bring them to safety. The vehicle costs about $14,000 and the trailer $2,500, Sullivan said.

The group also wants to buy at least 10 new portable radios for its members.

Additionally, search-and-rescue must pay for training new members and their recertification every two years. With 120 volunteers, recertification is required regularly.

According to Sullivan, people often show interest in joining search-and-rescue during the annual fundraiser. He'd received four applications by Monday and expected another two to three over the coming days.

