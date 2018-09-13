Nevada County fifth graders set for Law Day 2018 at Nevada County Courthouse

The Nevada County Courthouse will experience a higher volume of visitors than normal Friday in the form of about 650 fifth-graders.

Law Day is an annual field trip opportunity for fifth-grade students to better understand what happens in court and learn about the role of law enforcement, according to a release. While the courthouse will remain open, about 650 students will tour the building while observing presentations by judges, attorneys, bailiffs, representatives from law enforcement and others.

Students will attend three key stations:

How courts work: an intro into what takes place in each courtroom.

The role of law enforcement: an overview of basic Constitutional rights.

Jail tour: a tour of the old county jail facility area, led by a sheriff's deputy. This will include a presentation from representatives of the Juvenile Drug Court.

Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools