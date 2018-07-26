Nevada County Fencing Club begins its fall session
July 26, 2018
The Nevada County Fencing Club will begin its Fall 2018 session of Olympic-style fencing instruction beginning July 30 in the main auditorium at the Grass Valley Veteran's Building, 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. The eight week session meets Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. for beginning, intermediate and advanced levels. "Open Fence" time will be from 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. New students can begin up to the third week of this session. All equipment is provided. Cost is $65 per session, with a once-a-year $10 insurance fee that renews August 1. Visitors welcome. For questions call the instructor, Dr. Rob Woodhall, DC, at 530-432-1750, or visit the club's website at http://www.wix.com/ncfencing/ncfc.
