Nevada County fatality: Vehicle struck embankment, spun out into tree

Two Nevada County men who died in a one-vehicle Saturday night wreck struck an embankment before spinning out and hitting a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.

Dominic Giuliani, 20, of Nevada City, was driving west on Highway 20, just east of Willow Valley Road, around 10:40 p.m. Dawson Turiello, 19, of Grass Valley, was a passenger in Giuliani's 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle, CHP and the Sheriff's Office have said.

"He was traveling at an unknown but very high rate of speed," Officer Tim Sheehan said.

At some point the vehicle performed what Sheehan called an unsafe turning movement. His vehicle left the right side of the road, corrected and then completely left the road. It struck an embankment, began spinning clockwise and then struck a large tree on the driver's side, Sheehan said.

"Apparently, the driver was killed instantly," he added. "The passenger was trapped."

Turiello succumbed to his injuries before authorities arrived, Sheehan said.

Recommended Stories For You

The Sheriff's Office said it pronounced both men deceased at 10:55 p.m.

The wreck caused the road's closure for about 40 minutes, Sheehan said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.