Nevada County fatality: Driver dies in Highway 49 wreck
March 23, 2018
Authorities say the driver of a Jeep died in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 49, near Rush Creek Way.
The driver, unnamed at the time, died after the Jeep and a Dodge pickup hauling a trailer collided around 2:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele said.
"Units are still on scene," Steele said at 4:15 p.m.
Check back for more on this story.
