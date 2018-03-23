Nevada County fatality: Driver dies in Highway 49 wreck

Authorities say the driver of a Jeep died in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 49, near Rush Creek Way.

The driver, unnamed at the time, died after the Jeep and a Dodge pickup hauling a trailer collided around 2:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele said.

"Units are still on scene," Steele said at 4:15 p.m.

