Nevada County Farm Bureau endorses Bill Smethers for Sheriff
May 30, 2018
The Nevada County Farm Bureau announced its endorsement of Bill Smethers for Nevada County Sheriff in a release.
"We have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of all sheriff candidates in the upcoming election," the release stated. "In all he does, Bill exemplifies honesty, fairness, and a dedication to enforcing the laws of our county."
Smethers is a 24-year veteran of Nevada County law enforcement, both with the Nevada City Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff's Department.
"Bill Smethers' well-known commitment to his officers will promote an atmosphere of openness and support for those working the streets and protecting Nevada County Residents," the release said.
Source: Smethers for Sheriff campaign
