Nevada County Fairgrounds begins search for new CEO

The Board of Directors of the Nevada County Fairgrounds announced this week that the search for a new Chief Executive Officer for the Nevada County Fairgrounds has begun, according to a release.

The position became available after previous CEO Rea Callender was mysteriously dismissed after a two-month leave of absence. Callender had held the position since 2015.

The position is responsible for managing the Nevada County Fair, the Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair, the Country Christmas Faire, year-round events, concerts, the RV Park and community gatherings, the release stated.

Qualified candidates should have a background in business administration, agriculture and event/fair experience. Candidates should also have strong leadership, organizational, financial management, marketing and communication skills; as well as a willingness to be active in local, regional and state association activities.

For those interested, the application process and details can be found at NevadaCountyFair.com. If applying, please send a cover letter, comprehensive resume, and five professional references via mail to: Nevada County Fairgrounds, attention: Steve Steele, Board President, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, California, 95949.

The closing date for applications is Oct. 15.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds