Nevada County Fair schedules livestock meeting

Nevada County Fair officials have scheduled a livestock meeting for Tuesday to review the 2018 Fair's livestock exhibits and to plan for the 2019 fair, according to a release.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds (Gate 2) on McCourtney Road. FFA advisors, 4-H leaders, Grange leaders, exhibitors and others interested in the Nevada County Fair livestock exhibits are invited to participate.

While no specific timing is assigned to each species, the critique order is small animals, goats, beef, sheep and swine.

The livestock meeting is set each year following the fair so those involved in the fair's livestock exhibits can review and discuss what worked, as well as recommend improvements for the following year.

The 2019 Nevada County Fair is Aug. 7-11. For more information about the fair and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, visit NevadaCountyFair.com.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds