Nevada County employment rates improve over last year

Although unemployment rates have risen slightly since the end of last year, Nevada County's labor market has improved since this time last year.

According to the California Employment Development Department, the unemployment rate in the county was at 3.5 percent in December and now stands at 3.9 percent for February.

But that is markedly down in comparison to February 2017, which saw a 4.8 percent unemployment rate.

And that's with a stable labor force, with no net increase in the number of people entering the labor force in the last year.

The improvement mirrors state and national trends, with Nevada County continuing to perform better than most California counties and the nation. The unemployment rate of 3.9 percent is lower than the 4.4 percent national rate, and the county ranks as the 14th lowest rate in California, significantly outperforming the 4.5 percent statewide average.