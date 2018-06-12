Nevada County employees, supervisors get pay raises

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a three-step raise for themselves, the first of which becomes effective this August.

Supervisors currently make $51,111, a salary in effect since 2014. The chairperson currently has a salary of $53,667.

The first raise, effective Aug. 25, raises supervisor salaries by 2 percent to $53,667 and $56,350 for the chairperson.

The next 2 percent raise occurs Jan. 12, 2020. Supervisors will receive $56,350. The chairperson will receive $59,168.

The final, 3 percent raise happens Jan. 1, 2021. Supervisors will then receive $59,168. The chairperson will get $62,126.

Supervisors at their regular Tuesday meeting approved raises for hundreds of county employees, in addition to themselves.

"As County staff was recently collecting compensation data for County employees, data was also collected from area counties for Board compensation," county documents state. "This data indicates that the County of Nevada compensation is more than 20% percent behind the compensation of the eight-County average of Butte, El Dorado, Mendocino, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba Counties."

Other employees receiving a three-step raise over the next three years include over 500 county workers, including those in Appraisal, Behavioral Health and Building Inspection; 15 members of the Deputy District Attorney/Deputy Public Defenders' Association; and 14 members of the county Sheriff's Management Association.

The raises will cost about $1.11 million, out of a total anticipated fiscal year 2018-19 budget of $235,688,597, officials said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.