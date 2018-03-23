Nevada County elementary and middle school students compete in TechTest Jr. 2018

On March 12-13, almost 100 of the top fifth through eighth graders in the area gathered at two local technology companies to participate in the seventh annual TechTest Jr. math and science competition, sponsored by the Sierra Economics and Science Foundation and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office.

The fifth and sixth grade test was hosted by AJA Video Systems in Grass Valley and the seventh and eighth grade test was hosted by Telestream in Nevada City.

Over 90 students from 13 area schools competed for bragging rights and prizes that include robots, quadcopters, Snap Circuits and other STEM-related prizes. Competing schools were Mount St. Mary's Academy, Magnolia, Seven Hills, Lyman Gilmore, Forest Charter, Nevada City School of the Arts, Union Hill, Clear Creek, Chicago Park, Ready Springs, Grass Valley Charter, Alta Sierra and Cottage Hill. There was a total of 53 boys and 38 girls between both events.

TechTest Jr. is a math/science exam focusing on problem-solving skills. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for students to demonstrate their proficiency at applying math and science knowledge to solve problems. It also helps students to prepare for the TechTest Merit Scholarship program in their senior year of high school.

Holding the event at Telestream and AJA Video Systems helped show the students the type of opportunities that lie ahead of them as a result of their proficiency in math and science. Telestream provided tours of its facility, showing product demos and even livestreamed student interviews to its Facebook page. AJA Video Systems provided lunch, product demos, tours and discussions for the students.

TechTest Jr. is offered at no cost to participating students and is funded by donations and sponsorships by the Sierra Economics and Science Foundation and by local businesses. To support the 2019 TechTest Jr., contact Dave Pistone at david.r.pistone@gmail.com. Anyone interested in getting a copy of this year's exam (with answers) and previous years' tests can visit the SESF webpage at https://sesfoundation.org/techtest-jr/ and download the exams.

Source: Dave Pistone