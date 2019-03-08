Nevada County elections officials already have received almost 4K ballots

Nevada County elections officials say they've received almost 4,000 ballots in the March 26 special election for the District 1 state Senate seat.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday officials said they had almost 6 percent of the 68,443 ballots mailed to all registered voters returned to them.

Nevada County residents must vote, mail or drop off their completed ballots by 8 p.m. March 26.

Five candidates are running for the seat: Republicans Brian Dahle, 53, of Bieber; Theodore Dziuba, 34, of Placerville; Rex Hime, 70, of Sacramento; Kevin Kiley, 34, of Rocklin; and Democrat Silke Pflueger, 53, of Truckee.

Democrat Steve Baird dropped out of the race, though his name appears on the ballot.

If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June runoff.

Recommended Stories For You

Democrats continue to maintain a lead in local voter registrations, elections records show.

There were 24,791 Democrats as of Thursday, and 22,298 Republicans. No Party Preference voters came in third with 17,296.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.