Nevada County elections office releases updated vote tallies

Hilary Hodge has narrowed the gap to 100 votes in her bid to become the next member of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Incumbent Dan Miller received 2,063 votes to Hodge's 1,963 — 51.24 percent to 48.76 percent — according to a tally released Monday by local elections officials.

"It does put wind in our sails that the margin has narrowed," Hodge said.

Miller said he felt the race would be close, though he didn't expect the margin to be this thin.

"That's why I said on election night that I'm cautiously optimistic," he added.

The Monday update is one of three currently scheduled. Another is set for Thursday, followed by a third on June 19.

Monday's update added almost 5,500 votes to the count, for a total of 21,768. Some 8,000 to 9,000 votes remain uncounted, officials said.

Monday's update moved some vote margins, don't didn't change any candidate positions in local races.

Incumbent Cliff Newell maintained his lead against Glenn Jennings for the district attorney's race. Newell has 9,903 votes to Jennings' 9,203, or 51.83 percent to 48.17 percent.

The three sheriff's candidates remain in the same positions after Monday's update. Sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon has 7,318 votes; Executive Lt. Bill Smethers has 6,789 votes; and former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster has 6,188 votes — 36.06 percent, 33.45 percent and 30.49 percent, respectively.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

In the Nevada City Council race, incumbents Duane Strawser and Evans Phelps maintain their leads. Strawser has 508 votes and Phelps has 445.

Erin Minett has 439 votes. Pauli Halstead has 221.

The top two-vote getters will take office.

