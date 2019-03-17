Nevada County elections office has received over 10K ballots; election day is March 26

The Nevada County elections office has received over 10,000 ballots for the District 1 state Senate special election.

The ballots received total around 14 percent of almost 70,000 ballots mailed to every registered Nevada County voter.

Voters have until March 26 to cast a ballot in the state Senate race. Five candidates are running to replace former state Sen. Ted Gaines, who left office to take a seat on the state Board of Equalization.

The candidates are: Republicans Brian Dahle, 53, of Bieber; Theodore Dziuba, 34, of Placerville; Rex Hime, 70, of Sacramento; Kevin Kiley, 34, of Rocklin; and Democrat Silke Pflueger, 53, of Truckee.

Democrat Steve Baird has dropped out of the race, though his name will appear on the ballot.

Elections officials say there were 24,842 registered Democrats in Nevada County as of Friday. There are 22,337 Republicans. No Party Preference voters are third with 17,297.

Nevada County voters can mail in their ballot, drop it off at a designated site or vote in person at a vote center.

The elections office on the second floor of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City, is a vote center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It'll open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 26.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, in Truckee, became a vote center on Saturday. It's open through election day.

Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, will be a vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day only.

Ballot drop-off sites include the Lake of the Pines Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road; the Penn Valley Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road; the Grass Valley SPD, 129 W. McKnight Way; the Grass Valley Save Mart, 2054 Nevada City Highway; the Gold Miners Inn on Bank Street; the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City; the Truckee Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive; and Truckee Town Hall.

