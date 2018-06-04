Nevada County election is tomorrow, June 5

All Nevada County vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday June 5 for the state primary election.

Local voters will decide who serves as District 3 supervisor on the Board of Supervisors and as district attorney. They'll send the top two vote-getters in the sheriff's race to the November general election, if no one candidate gets over 50 percent of the vote.

Residents of Grass Valley, the Grass Valley School District and Nevada City have local initiatives to decide.

Additionally, voters will cast ballots for statewide offices including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

As of Saturday, 15,596 voters had cast their ballots — 22.8 percent of the county's 68,250 registered voters.

The county on Monday had 24,784 registered Democrats, 23,200 Republicans and 15,925 no party preference voters.

— Alan Riquelmy