Nevada County Elder Care Providers’ Coalition meetings to start earlier
November 27, 2017
Elder Care Providers' Coalition meetings to start earlier
Meetings for the Elder Care Providers' Coalition will start at 11:30 a.m. from now on at Hospice of the Foothills so that we will have more time to hear our presenter, ask questions and also hear from our fellow members. The group encourages people think of a friend to invite who might also enjoy the group.
Please RSVP to thaleen@alo4seniors.com so the group will have an idea as to how many people will be coming so we can make sure we have enough plates, napkins, etc.
Source: Elder Care Providers' Coalition
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Teen arrested in connection with bizarre break-in at Alta Sierra home
- Lazy Dog pops up with Grass Valley chocolate store for holidays
- Suspected drunken driver arrested in Nevada City after honking at cop
- More wet weather ahead for Nevada County
- YubaNet’s Pascale Fusshoeller presented Nevada City Elza Kilroy Award
Trending Sitewide
- Teen arrested in connection with bizarre break-in at Alta Sierra home
- Lazy Dog pops up with Grass Valley chocolate store for holidays
- Suspected drunken driver arrested in Nevada City after honking at cop
- SECTION CHAMPS: Bear River edges Colfax, 30-27, to win D-V title (VIDEO)
- Fire guts Smartsville residence