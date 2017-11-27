Nevada County Elder Care Providers’ Coalition meetings to start earlier

Elder Care Providers' Coalition meetings to start earlier

Meetings for the Elder Care Providers' Coalition will start at 11:30 a.m. from now on at Hospice of the Foothills so that we will have more time to hear our presenter, ask questions and also hear from our fellow members. The group encourages people think of a friend to invite who might also enjoy the group.

Please RSVP to thaleen@alo4seniors.com so the group will have an idea as to how many people will be coming so we can make sure we have enough plates, napkins, etc.

Source: Elder Care Providers' Coalition