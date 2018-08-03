Nevada County economic resource council seeks to “woo” new business

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council met Thursday morning to discuss its hiring of Richmond, Virginia, based 310 Ltd., a firm specializing in location marketing and branding plans.

The company was tapped by the council to reach out to businesses outside of the area looking to relocate.

The hope is the local economy will be driven by welcoming a new company to the county, potentially creating jobs as well as generating revenue for existing businesses.

"310 is a company who goes out and kind of plays love connection for us, or matchmaker, flagging those businesses that are actively looking to relocate," said council chair Jason Fouyer. "(They have) actually found several companies that we have been able to have our initial conversation with. Now it's our responsibility to woo them, if you will."

The council determined the qualifications they were looking for in a prospective new Nevada County business. They specifically targeted companies in digital media technology with five to 50 employees that are currently based in the Bay Area.

One such business is a San Francisco-based creative agency specializing in computer-generated photo realism. Another is a start-up company in the Bay Area that created an advanced vision care platform using virtual reality, looking to relocate some time within the next year.

"Both have been invited to visit Nevada County and see what we have to offer," said Fouyer. "And five additional companies have requested information on Nevada County and following up contact. They appreciate the quality of life and they're interested in resources to help small companies with finding office space and employee housing."

Fouyer said that the council has only had initial introductions to the five additional parties. Next they'll invite the companies to visit the area.

"These are folks that are looking (to move) within 12 to 18 months," Fouyer said. "So we have 12 to 18 months to show these folks who we are, what we're about, and at least get them to make the trip up."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.