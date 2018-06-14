Nevada County district attorney race tightens with latest vote count

Glenn Jennings has closed the gap in the Nevada County district attorney's race, though incumbent Cliff Newell still leads by about 400 votes.

Newell has 15,784 votes to Jennings' 15,388, or 50.64 to 49.36 percent, in the latest vote count released Thursday by Nevada County elections officials.

The elections office counted 14,259 votes since Monday, the last time it updated the count. It has about 1,000 votes remaining. The next vote count release is scheduled for Tuesday, said Sandy Sjoberg, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Officials have tallied 36,027 votes — a turnout of 52.96 percent. That number will climb with the next tally.

"I think we're still in pretty good shape," Newell said. "I'm not going to make premature prognostications. We're still optimistic that we'll prevail in the final vote count."

Jennings couldn't be reached for comment.

Recommended Stories For You

Incumbent Dan Miller widened the gap in his run for re-election to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Miller has 3,345 votes to Hilary Hodge's 3,164 votes, or 51.39 to 48.61 percent.

Candidates for sheriff jostled for position, but remained in the same order: Shannan Moon, with 12,049 votes; Bill Smethers, with 10,897; and John Foster, with 10,475 — 36.05, 32.61 and 31.34 percent, respectively.

The top two vote-getters advance to the November general election.

"Optimistic," Moon said on Tuesday. "I'm not going to say we didn't expect it. That's what you shoot for: the win. We worked really hard — the volunteers, the family."

Smethers said he feels good about advancing to November, knowing that around 1,000 ballots remain.

"I'm still feeling very confident that we're going to continue to move forward," he said.

In the Nevada City Council race, incumbent Duane Strawser kept his lead with 685 votes. Incumbent Evans Phelps and candidate Erin Minett are tied at 627 votes each. Pauli Halstead has 318 votes.

The top two vote-getters will win council seats.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.