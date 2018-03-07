Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell endorsed by victims group

Newell gets endorsement from victims group

The Crime Victims United of California endorsed Cliff Newell for Nevada County District Attorney.

"As District Attorney my first priority is and has always been protecting the community and supporting victims," Newell said in a release. "Organizations like CVU are critical to the well-being of the community I serve and I am honored to have their support."

Source: Kael Newton, Campaign Manager, Re-elect Cliff Newell